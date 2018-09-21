On Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, President of the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Association Chris Steele, and St. Mary’s Professor Frank Garza were all supposed to appear on a panel during a town hall to discuss the charter amendments on the November ballot.

When Steele pulled out of the town hall, Mayor Nirenberg also pulled out, so co-sponsors UTSA and the San Antonio Express-News canceled the event. Although, the mayor says that he was willing to participate even after Steele pulled out.

The three charter amendments on the ballot in November would reduce the city manager’s salary and place term limits on the position, require the city to enter into arbitration for labor contract disputes, and would make it easier for citizens to change city ordinances or charter rules by allowing more time and fewer signatures.

On the day of the event, the firefighters union sent a statement to the media that Reinette King would take Steele’s place. King was listed as the “primary representative of the VoteYES Let The People Decide group.”

“These are the people’s charter amendments and not the firefighters [sic],” the release said.

Despite Steele being billed as a panelist a week ago when the event was announced, in a since-deleted Facebook post, the firefighters union claimed that Steele never promised to attend and that King was ready to participate in the panel. The post also blamed the mayor for the event’s cancelation, saying that he refused to engage with the constituents who signed the petition to put the charter amendments on the ballot.

Addressing the media following the event’s cancelation, Mayor Nirenberg blamed Steele for the cancelation and claimed that the firefighters union hired an “out of town firm” to deceive citizens into believing that the charter amendments would help firefighters.

“Chris Steele is a total fraud,” the mayor said.

© 2018 KENS