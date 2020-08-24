Protesters make their voices heard as Charlotte portion of RNC concludes

It marks the fourth straight day of protests in the Queen City against the Republican National Convention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte portion of the 2020 Republican National Convention officially concluded Monday afternoon, and for the fourth straight day, protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte to voice frustrations.

Monday, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated by GOP delegates. Trump also attended the convention briefly to speak to the delegates in attendance.

RNC Security said on Twitter Monday morning that one person unlawfully entered the temporary security perimeter near the RNC Convention area, hopping over a four-foot fence.

The individual didn't enter an area where delegates were present or impact any events, but they were arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

RNC Security said the fence was set to prohibit access to the light rail during the convention. Security officials said the person didn’t enter an area where delegates were present or disrupt any events.

Then shortly after the Charlotte portion of events officially concluded, protesters once again met in uptown Charlotte. Around 5:30 p.m., CMPD said protesters were blocking traffic on 3rd street.

Protesters also gathered with Resist RNC 2020 in Marshall Park. WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner shared a photo of the protests, including a blow-up chicken with gold hair among the crowd.

Just arrived at Marshall Park where protesters have gathered. Note the white blow-up chicken with the gold hair. pic.twitter.com/fpGdG8GRH2 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 24, 2020

Just after 5:50 p.m., CMPD said in a tweet that officers used pepper spray on a protester who was choking a woman and assaulted an officer. That protester, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and charged with assault.

It marks the fourth straight day of protests in the Queen City against the RNC. All three previous nights, CMPD has used pepper spray on protesters and made multiple arrests.

The Resist the RNC 2020 rally at Marshall Park ended at around 8:00 p.m. with very little confrontation with the police. However, protests continued in uptown Charlotte in the evening.

Protests were noticeably organized Monday night -- WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner said leaders were maintaining a consistent front line, even stopping the march at times to make sure the line was straight.

SOUND ON: Marching now on S Caldwell towared MLK Jr. Blvd @wcnc pic.twitter.com/8WtRHHhZMW — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) August 25, 2020

As protests continued, a group of protesters blocked traffic on the I-277 off-ramp at the Caldwell Street intersection outside of uptown Charlotte in the South End area.

Editor's Note: The below video contains explicit language.

Protesters blocking traffic on the I-277 off-ramp at Caldwell Street. Motorists are beeping and one driver got out and yelled at protesters. pic.twitter.com/EXonQoEvpE — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 25, 2020

CMPD said in a tweet that protesters were obstructing the roads with construction material and debris.

"Officers working to keep communities safe while protecting free speech," CMPD said in the tweet.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., CMPD said demonstrators had pushed an officer off his bike as the officer was attempting to extinguish a fire allegedly set by protesters.

CMPD told WCNC's Brandon Goldner that an American Flag had been set on fire. Police said in that case, police used pepper spray and made two arrests.

Protest at a standstill at the intersection of E Morehead & S. Tryon. @CMPD bicycle officers have the street blocked



So far everything has remained relatively calm and peaceful.@wcnc pic.twitter.com/wiRMb4dRKN — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) August 25, 2020