BRYAN, Texas — U.S. Representative Bill Flores will not seek reelection when his seat comes up in 2020, according to a tweet he posted Wednesday morning.

Flores tweeted, "After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, I have decided that my current term will be my last."

Flores represents the 17th Congressional District which includes Waco and Bryan-College station.

Flores was elected in 2010. He lives in Bryan.

According to his biography on his website, Flores serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Committee on the Budget. He is also Chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

