The Cannabis + Coffee Club is sparking new conversations among advocates and curious minds in San Antonio. While stirring up CBD-infused coffee, they're looking to educate and clear up misconceptions about CBD.

Essentially, they want to start talking about it, which is why they had their first meeting on Wednesday at Shotgun House Coffee Roasters. Organizers say that there are several mental and physical health benefits of CBD.

CBD comes from the cannabis plant and is part of the plant where you can't get high like THC. CBD is legal in all 50 states but only if it has less than a 0.3 THC percentage. Some states allow higher levels, but here in Texas, 0.3 percent is the limit.

Organizer Alyssa Walker said that are pushing for legislation to make CBD legal at any percentage.

"A lot of people know that there's a lot of benefits but it's the fear of talking about and having people automatically think that they are a stoner or they are smoking weed when that is not the case. And if people are where it's legal, that's something that's okay, so that 's something that we're pushing for, to normalize it. So, one day, in San Antonio, if you are seen using cannabis, you are going to be seen [the same as] having a drink."

Walker says that the group will also be pushing for medicinal and recreational marijuana use as well.

Right now, Texas is pretty tough on passing pro-marijuana laws. Most have gone nowhere in the legislature except for a 2015 bill that passed which legalized the sale of cannabis oil for epilepsy.

In the meantime, this new group will meet every month to discuss new topics like CBD and PTSD.

© 2018 KENS