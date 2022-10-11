California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California.
According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Below that states information regarding where to go to get further information on California's services, including a link to their website, and that the sign was paid for by Newsom's committee.
This billboard is in response to the trigger law that went into effect in Texas 30 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. Getting an abortion in Texas is banned, except for saving the life of a pregnant person – otherwise, it's a first-degree felony.
The article goes on to state that Newsom has placed the billboards in multiple other states that put restrictive abortion laws into place following the Roe decision, like Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Newsom confirmed this on Twitter:
Newsom even tagged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a reply with an image of one of the billboards that will be in Texas, saying "Texas doesn't own your body. You do."
These billboards also come almost two months after an anonymous source put up two billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warning residents against moving to Texas. Those billboards cited the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults.
Read more about the billboards and the Texas November election here.
