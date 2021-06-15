Black Rifle Coffee Company executive calls Judge Wolff's letter about BCSO boat controversy 'completely false'

"This is a blatant attempt to slander a company that not only employs residents in your own county, but Texans in both Boerne, and Dallas," the company owner said.

SAN ANTONIO — The battle is heating up over a boat and social media comments. On Tuesday, Jarred K. Taylor with the Black Rifle Coffee Company sent a letter to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

In the letter, he told the judge to leave his ego at the door. It comes one day after the judge criticized the post made by Taylor in which he is pictured with the sheriff. Taylor called County Commissioner Trish DeBerry a garbage politician.

"Him labeling that Black Rifle Coffee initiated attacks against Trish DeBerry which that is untrue," Taylor said. "I kind of posted my side and my opinion."

Taylor is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships with Black Rifle Coffee Company. He is not holding back in the letter he sent to Judge Wolff. Taylor also sat down with KENS 5.

"Judge Wolff your big ole' 50 years that you had in politics is done, time to move out," he said. "Jarred Taylor merely elevated this on a large platform that had people on a national stage weigh in."

Taylor is talking about an Instagram post he made. The photo features him and the Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, and in the caption, he called DeBerry a "garbage" politician.

"A leader in our community was coming forth to other leaders in our community stating that we needed a piece of safety gear, and they wanted to play this game that to me is garbage," he said.

Taylor is referring to a Bexar County Commissioner meeting in April. Sheriff Javier Salazar asked commissioners for a $20,000 boat. Commissioner DeBerry pushed back wanting the sheriff to explain why the boat should then be a priority. Several weeks later, Taylor made that Instagram post and the Black Rifle Coffee Company donated $32,000 to the sheriff for a boat.

However, people commented on the post attacking DeBerry and her family. On Monday in a letter to the sheriff, Judge Nelson Wolff called the Instagram comments an "affront to humanity" and said he'd block the sheriff from spending Black Rifle Coffee's money.

"Everybody needs to make a hard note right now, that Judge Wolff's stance is because of mean comments on the internet, you do not get a piece of safety equipment," Taylor said.

KENS 5 reached out to Judge Wolff Tuesday for a comment on the letter but were told he would not provide a statement. Sheriff Salazar issued the below statement Monday.