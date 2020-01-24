TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed bill that would require teen girls to get consent before having an abortion cleared the Rules Committee in the Florida Senate Wednesday.

The bill’s sponsor Kelli Stargel is a Republican representative from Lakeland. Her and other supporters of the bill say parents should be involved in minor’s decisions about abortions.

After Wednesday’s 9-7 vote, SB 404 will head to the Senate floor.

The House version of the bill (HB 265) is also ready to be considered by the entire House.

In 1989, the Florida Supreme Court struck down a law that required teens to get parental consent for an abortion because it violates a person’s right to privacy granted in the state’s Constitution.

In other states, bills are being passed to loosen such abortion laws. But in Florida, where the legislature leans conservative, that’s unlikely.

