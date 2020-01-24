TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed bill that would require teen girls to get consent before having an abortion cleared the Rules Committee in the Florida Senate Wednesday.
The bill’s sponsor Kelli Stargel is a Republican representative from Lakeland. Her and other supporters of the bill say parents should be involved in minor’s decisions about abortions.
After Wednesday’s 9-7 vote, SB 404 will head to the Senate floor.
The House version of the bill (HB 265) is also ready to be considered by the entire House.
In 1989, the Florida Supreme Court struck down a law that required teens to get parental consent for an abortion because it violates a person’s right to privacy granted in the state’s Constitution.
In other states, bills are being passed to loosen such abortion laws. But in Florida, where the legislature leans conservative, that’s unlikely.
RELATED: On the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the conversation about abortion continues
RELATED: Florida Senate committee approves a bill requiring parental consent for abortion
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: Woman charged with human trafficking after forcing teen to take drugs, have sex for money
- New Florida State Fair foods: Peanut butter ramen burger, jalapeno ice cream, Oreo funnel cake sandwich
- President Trump aims to remove waterway protections, aiding developers
- Sasquatch? Washington DOT tweets photos of possible sighting
- Super Nintendo World is officially coming to Universal Orlando's new theme park
- Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever before to midnight
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter