A recent poll by Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden has an edge over the other Democrats in the running for president in the 2020 elections – and even puts him with a slight lead over President Donald Trump if the two go toe to toe in a matchup.

Live interviewers for Quinnipiac called randomly selected Texans on their landlines and cellphones to conduct the interview and found 48% of them would vote for Biden compared to 44% who support President Trump.

Breaking those numbers down by sex, women back Biden 54% to 39% over President Trump. But men back Trump 50% to 42%.

While Biden's lead may look steady, Peter Brown, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, warned the race is actually too close to call. He pointed out Biden's four-point lead is just outside the margin of error.

"Well, Texas is, historically, a very Republican state. So the idea that one Democrat – at least that is Vice President Biden – beats Mr. Trump in a one-on-one matchup, that could be surprising to people given the state's history," Brown said. "But it's also worth noting that Mr. Trump beats seven other Democrats that we matched him up against. All by small margins within the margin of error. Things are very close, and the fact that they're close in Texas should give Democrats some cause for celebration. But we've got a long way to go."

The results of those races are:

A matchup between former VP Biden and President Trump favors Biden 48% to 44% among Texans.

A matchup between President Trump and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren favors Trump 46% to 45% among Texans.

A matchup between President Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would favor Trump 47% to 44% among Texans.

A matchup between President Trump and former Rep. O'Rourke favors Trump 48% to 44% among Texans.

President Trump has the edge over South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 46% to 44% among Texans.

President Trump also has the edge over California Senator Kamala Harris at 47% to 43% among Texas voters.

San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro also falls short to President Trump on the list at 46% to 43% among Texas voters.

The Quinnipiac University Poll also shows Democrats say two-to-one that former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke should challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn rather than continue his presidential run.

“The data shows home-state hopeful, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, is doing OK in the presidential matchup, but Democratic voters would prefer he leave the presidential campaign and run for the U.S. Senate,” Brown said.

