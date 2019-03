SAN ANTONIO — Money laundering, forgery, theft, fraud—FBI agents are now investigating allegations of all those things within the Bexar County Democratic Party.

Party Chair Monica Alcantara made the announcement Wednesday following an audit of the party’s financial records. She said the audit revealed that more than $300,000 has gone missing, with no records to show where the money went.

There’s no timetable on when the FBI’s investigation may conclude.