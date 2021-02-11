Bexar County voters turn out for issues on state constitutional amendments, house district runoff race

Voter turnout remains relatively low for the November election, which included constitutional amendments, school bond issues and a runoff for a state office.

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas voters will be deciding on several key issues.

From school bonds to constitutional amendments—there’s different issues affecting Bexar County residents depending on where they live.

The house district 118 race—filling Leo Pacheco’s seat is coming down to a runoff election held today.

John Lujan and Frank Ramirez are vying for that seat, for a district that includes portions of east and south Bexar County.

Turnout among eligible voters remains low.

In the House District 118 runoff—only 5,602 votes were cast during early voting. At the halfway mark of Election Day, the county reported 1,504 voters in the runoff.

For early voting, 32,520 people participated in the joint election. 14,850 votes were cast on election day as of 1:00pm.

While this doesn’t have the same appeal as a presidential election—southside resident Carmen Frias said casting her vote was an easy process. She says it’s important for her to participate.

“I just thought it was really easy, of course you have to educate yourself, look at what you’re voting for and why, and get out here and do it,” Frias said.