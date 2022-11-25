Bexar County sets priorities ahead of Texas state legislative session

Bexar County Commissioners prioritized what it would like to see become law and laid out its stance on issues from property taxes to reproductive rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Your elected representatives at Bexar County have their agenda set up ahead of the state's 88th Legislative Session.

During a debate last week over where each commissioner stands on certain policy, the court voiced its support, and disapproval, on some key issues that impact you.

Bexar County commissioners unanimously agreed on initiatives including increasing indigent defense funding, creating an additional probate court and creating a cite-and-release program for the Sheriff's Office to follow.

Other policy positions the court has unanimously agreed to support includes: property tax appraisal reform, per capita mental health funding, giving free college tuition to any first responders, permanent supportive housing, and also raising the age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21.

“It’s very easy to kill a bill, very hard to be able to pass, you got to get a running head start and you're going to have to do some prioritization," Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert told KENS 5.

There were three policies that failed to get unanimous support. In her last meeting on the dais, Precinct 3 Commissioner Marialyn Barnard voted against advocating for red flag laws to buy weapons and supporting reproductive rights.

“I believe in saving all lives and all lives are important, so that’s the premise of why I didn’t agree with that," Commissioner Barnard told KENS 5 after the meeting last week.

Another initiative that did not get unanimous support was allowing the county to seek voter approval to raise vehicle registration fees to $20. Commissioner Calvert was the sole no vote, calling the fee a "regressive tax."

"That would be, I think, harmful to a lot of the working class who are really having a hard time with the high price of groceries and high housing costs," Commissioner Calvert said.

The votes came during a time where state legislators have already begun filing bills ahead of the January legislative session. Several bills, for example, aim at firearms, including an attempt to close the gun show loophole and requiring background checks for firearm purchases.

The county's legislative delegation will meet with the state representatives to make its policy positions known before the session begins January 10.

"We have some new members of the legislative delegation like Josey Garcia, who's coming in as a new state representative. And I think it's important to ge them educated about how the county and state can play a partnership together," Commissioner Calvert added.

Next week, the Commissioners Court will have a new face as Pct. 3 Commissioner Grant Moody was sworn in.

The Marine veteran served 10 years on active duty with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Some of his priorities include addressing public safety, transportation, and reduce property taxes.