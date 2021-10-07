Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez calls out nepotism and demands accountability in resignation letter

The former congressman said he was stepping down as a justice of the peace because "those elected to serve... are focused on serving themselves."

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez called out nepotism and demanded accountability in a resignation letter sent to Bexar County leaders.

The former congressman retired from the position of Bexar County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2, effective September 30.

"While I have tried to bring a servant’s heart to the position I currently hold, I can no longer be part of a system that I believe lacks some basic accountability measures," Rodriguez said.

"It is my opinion, and that of many in the community we serve, that too often government and those elected to serve are not focused on working for the people and instead are focused on serving themselves," he said. "That is not just a perceived problem, it’s a real and growing problem as the practice of nepotism and spending taxpayer dollars on salaries for employees who do not appear for work continues within this court."

"It is clear that there is a great need for increased oversight and accountability ensuring better representation and service for the people by this court that otherwise does so much good for our shared community," he said.

Rodriguez served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1987 to 1997, and in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1997 and 2011. He had been the Justice of the Peace in Bexar County Precinct 1, Place 2, since 2015.