Here's who is running to replace Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

The field of potential judges includes four Democrats and two Republicans.

SAN ANTONIO — Two months after longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced he wouldn't seek re-election in 2022, a field of candidates vying to succeed him has been set.

Wolff, a Democrat, has held the seat for 20 years. Four Democrats filed their candidacy paperwork ahead of this week's deadline, along with two Republicans. Bexar County's primary election is set for March 1, and the early-voting window will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25.

Here's an early look at who will be squaring off to replace Wolff, whose term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

Trish DeBerry (R)

Trish DeBerry is a public relations executive and has been the Precinct 3 county commissioner since January of 2021.

“I feel like the judge’s seat is too important not to have a very robust discussion from great candidates on both sides of the aisle and I just didn’t see enough Republican representation,” DeBerry said when she announced her candidacy on the day of the deadline.

Nathan Buchanan (R)

Buchanan previously ran for Bexar County constable in 2020, securing about 35% of the vote and losing to incumbent Mark Vojvodich.

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D)

Meza Gonzalez has her law degree from St. Mary's, and is the current chief of staff for San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. She is also the daughter of Choco Meza, former chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party.

Peter Sakai (D)

Sakai graduated from UT Law in 1979, and focused much of his early career on children. He served as judge of the 225th District Court from 2006 until October.

Gerardo Ponce (D)

Ponce, a graduate of Wayland Baptist University, previously ran for San Antonio mayor as a Republican in 2017, garnering less than 1% of the vote.

Ina Minjarez (D)

Minjarez has represented San Antonio's District 124 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2015, and worked in the Bexar County District Attorney's Office from 2000 to 2006.