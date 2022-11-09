Ballots still being counted in Bexar County but unlikely to affect election results

She said election officials are also still counting provisional ballots cast Tuesday on Election Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen gave an update Wednesday on how the midterm election went in Bexar County.

In her remarks, she said ballots will still be counted until next Tuesday, which the law allows. However, she said these races were not close enough for the continued counting to affect the projected outcome.

"The military mail can arrive to us through next week. We have six days to accept anything from overseas," Callanen said.

She said election officials are also still counting provisional ballots cast Tuesday on Election Day.

Also at the press conference, Callanen said voter turnout fell short of the midterm election in 2018. Voter turnout was about 540,000 people this year, while in 2018 the total amount of voters was 551,000.

She also addressed the long lines reported at the UTSA polling locations, saying she and her team will be looking into the reasons behind that situation.

It took two and a half hours Tuesday for Election Day votes to start being reported in Bexar County, a delay Callanen attributed to the size of the ballot this year. But by 9:30 p.m. several major races were all but over, including Peter Sakai's victory in the campaign for Bexar County judge.

