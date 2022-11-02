Bexar County Elections Department provides latest early voting ballots casts, mail-in ballot numbers

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen emphasized that the last two days of early voting are notoriously the busiest.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Early voting in Bexar County is in full swing ahead of election night on Nov. 8.

On election night, all results will be posted at KENS5.com/elections. We're here to make sure you have everything you need to be ready.

In the meantime, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen held a press conference on Wednesday morning to provide the early voting numbers, as well as a look forward to election day.

The press conference took place at 10:30 a.m. on South Frio Street at the Elections Building.

She began with an emphasis on "the hours are running down" to early vote. As for the numbers, they are down from 2018, about 13%, which she said is surprising because registration numbers went up by 11%.

However, she also emphasized that the last two days of early voting are notoriously the busiest. "Hoping we'll see a whole lot of numbers go up.”

As for mail-in ballots, 61% of them are back in. There were 40,000 applications with 24,000 now in house. She said 6,000 of those 24,000 have already been processed, and only 26 out of the 6,000 were rejected.

"I just thought that was fantastic and there’s enough time for us to get that ballot back to the voters," she said. However, Callanen also noted that, "We have had a lot of disappointed voters because they continue to send in our mail in ballot applications, but Friday the 28th was the deadline."

For those who are still preparing to vote, she said you can check their website to see where the polls are located, and you can see which ones are the busiest. She said there are 302 sites around town to vote.



"Do your homework and prepare your forms so that you don't feel rushed throughout the day," she said.