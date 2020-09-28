Bexar County Election Dept. responds to judges ruling on 'straight ticket' voting

Less than three weeks before early voting begins in Texas, a U.S. district judge blocked the state from eliminating straight-ticket voting.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Election Department issued a statement Monday regarding a U.S. District Judge's ruling on straight ticket voting in Texas Friday.

Less than three weeks before early voting begins in Texas, a U.S. district judge blocked the state from eliminating straight-ticket voting as an option for people who go to the polls this November.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo cited the coronavirus pandemic, saying the elimination of the voting practice would “cause irreparable injury” to voters “by creating mass lines at the polls and increasing the amount of time voters are exposed to COVID-19.”

Monday, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen released this statement:

“This matter is currently in litigation and the Bexar County Elections Department will leave it to the courts to make the final decision, as we focus on the upcoming election.”

“Our staff continues to work seven days a week handling the large increase of voter registrations; processing applications for mail-in ballots and assisting voters in the election process. Don’t forget—early voting starts October 13th and voter registration applications must be in our office by October 5th.”