Bexar County DA weighs in on abortion rights as protests erupt over Roe vs. Wade

"I am not going to prosecute someone who makes a decision about her own body," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said as rallies happened in San Antonio and beyond.

SAN ANTONIO — The battle over abortion is intensifying as abortion rights rallies are happening across the nation and in San Antonio.

Protesters are saying: "Bans off our bodies." All of this comes just one day after a bombshell leak showing the Supreme Court could be set to abolish Roe v. Wade. However, only a draft was leaked and published by Politico. So, it's not the final word from the high court. But, anti-abortion advocates are optimistic.

Bexar County District Attorney, Joe Gonzales, also weighing in on the issue. He showed his support Tuesday at the protest in downtown San Antonio.

"While I am the elected district attorney and our office is responsible for making those prosecuting decisions, my commitment to the citizens of Bexar County is that I am not going to prosecute someone who makes a decision about her own body," he said.

The chants could be heard in the downtown streets. Abortion-rights supporters were in front of the federal courthouse. They wanted to be heard, like mother of two Amy Bossler. She brought her one and four-year-old in their stroller to the demonstration.

"We are here today to defend their rights," she said. "It is really emotional. It is a really scary time."

Sign after sign, the demonstrators wrote how they felt. They yelled their messages. Strangers united in belief and standing in solidarity. They said they're protecting their rights. However, for some it is personal like Millisent Furyhopkins.