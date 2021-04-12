Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke participates in town hall at Texas State University

The event followed O’Rourke’s campaign stop in Downtown Austin on Saturday evening.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke participated in a town hall hosted by the College Democrats of Texas State University in San Marcos on Sunday afternoon.

The event followed O’Rourke’s campaign stop in Downtown Austin on Saturday evening at Republic Square Park.

Nearly 300 students joined the event to discuss issues such as the future of work, access to health care and building schools across Texas, according to the O’Rourke campaign.

O’Rourke, who taught a political course at Texas State in the 2020-21 academic year, praised the students for helping their neighbors and community during the February winter storms.

“The people in power, who could not be trusted to deliver power to the people of this state when we needed it most, failed us,” said O’Rourke. “But, the people in this community would not fail each other. You put our differences squarely behind you and focused on helping those who were in need and I really do think that represents the absolute best of us.”

O’Rourke took questions from students and community members on topics including reproductive health care, protecting the right to vote and improving teacher pay and classroom investments.

Running on the Republican side next year is current governor Greg Abbott. He is up against Texas GOP Chairman Allen West for the Republican bid. They will run against each other in the Republican primary.