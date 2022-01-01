Beto O'Rourke plans visits to San Antonio, Comal County this weekend

O'Rourke will hold a town hall in San Antonio on Friday afternoon to address inflation, lowering property taxes and affordability for people in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign as the Democratic candidate for governor with two planned stops in the San Antonio area.

O'Rourke will hold a town hall in San Antonio on Friday afternoon to address inflation, lowering property taxes and affordability for people in Texas.

That event takes place at Picks Bar, 4553 N Loop 1604 West on Friday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

A similar event will take place in Comal County on Saturday, April 23 at 12:00 p.m. A location was not given for that event in a press release, but the campaign says it is free and open to the public.

O'Rourke was in Dallas on Wednesday speaking on property tax hikes that people are seeing around the state of Texas. He said the situation has become urgent because some families are on the verge of being priced out.

Gov. Abbott, running for re-election against O'Rourke, recently spoke about his plan to cut back property taxes for homeowners and property owners alike with a "taxpayer bill of rights." The proposal shares ideas of bringing down school district tax rates, and reforming local government debt policies.

Abbott's campaign promise also lays out plans to reduce property taxes for small business owners with an exemption.

O'Rourke's comments on property taxes come as appraisals are starting to be sent out around the state, shocking some property owners in areas where appraisals have skyrocketed.