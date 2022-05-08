Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham

O'Rourke claimed that Texas is "the hardest State to vote in and register to vote in."

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENHAM, Texas —

Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8, Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour .

O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.

A significant portion of O'Rourke's speech focused on voting opportunities in Texas and highlighted the amount of voters seen in previous elections.

O’Rourke has visited Brenham in September of 2021. He has been addressing a number of political issues concerning Texans.

The issues include abortion post-Roe v. Wade, border security, immigration, education reform, and voting access, among others.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, O’Rourke ran for the presidency, but he later withdrew from the race.

In addition to serving in the United States House of Representatives, the former representative ran for a seat in the United States Senate in 2018. He lost narrowly to Ted Cruz.

"The thing that sets us apart from everything else is that we can fairly choose who will represent us, those who will serve us, in these positions of public trust. It's harder to vote in this state, it's harder to register to vote in this state, than any other in the union today,” said O’Rourke.