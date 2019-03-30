EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will kick off a day of rallies across Texas in his hometown of El Paso Saturday morning.

Saturday's rally is O'Rourke's first Texas event since he announced on March 14 he is running for president. He is fresh off an 11-day trip across multiple states. He will hold rallies in Houston and Austin later Saturday.

His El Paso rally is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. CST).

