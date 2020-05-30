National Guard activated, curfew implemented in response to Louisville protests

Approximately 350 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will be sent to Louisville this afternoon. Mayor Fischer said the curfew will last for two days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday morning that he is calling up the National Guard to help keep peace in Louisville.

This comes in response to a second night of protests in downtown Louisville which saw the destruction of property throughout downtown and looting of stores.

"The demonstrations in Louisville have all started peacefully but what we have seen last night and what our intelligence says is going to happen tonight are outside groups moving in trying to create violence to harm everybody who is on those streets," Beshear said.

Additionally a dusk to dawn curfew will be implemented, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“The tone clearly changed last night, the number of people on our street clearly changed last night as well. And this turned from being a peaceful protest into violence and terrorism and looting in the streets of our city," Fischer said in a press briefing Saturday morning.

The implementation of a dust to dawn curfew will be in effect for at least two days.

According to LMPD PIO Jessie Halladay, police made six arrests last night in connection with the protest. Halladay also confirmed that the six officers were injured with two suffering showing concussion symptoms.

A significant amount of protesters are not from Louisville, Louisville Metro Police and Fischer said during a press conference early Saturday morning.

“Out-of-towners are here, anarchists intending to destroy our city. Louisvillians have to make it clear to them that they are not us, they do not represent the soul of city, they do not represent our intentions to peacefully protest in our city. They do not represent what Breonna Taylor would want as well," Fischer said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

