SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is making an appearance in the Alamo City this weekend.

An official campaign rally hosted by Bernie Sanders for Texas will take place at Cowboys Dance Hall from 7 pm until 9 pm Saturday, February 22. Doors open at 5 pm. To RSVP to the event, click here.

The announcement comes on the second day of early primary voting in San Antonio. Voting concludes on March 3.

Texas is one of several states whose presidential primary vote coincides with "Super Tuesday." As such, the race is heating up in Texas between Democratic presidential candidates; on Tuesday, candidate Mike Bloomberg released a campaign ad featuring San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who pledged his support to the former mayor of New York City.

RELATED: KENS 5 Election Info Center: Sample ballot, polling places

RELATED: Spurs legend Tim Duncan endorses Democratic presidential candidate