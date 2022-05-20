'I hope you'll join us' | Bernie Sanders to join Jessica Cisneros for rally ahead of runoff election

Cisneros is running against Henry Cuellar for U.S. Representative, District 28.

SAN ANTONIO — Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, will be in the Alamo City on Friday night to join Democratic Candidate Jessica Cisneros who is running for Congress.

The rally will take place ahead of her runoff election on Tuesday. The rally is taking place at 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on 3310 E Commerce Street.

Tonight I will be in San Antonio, Texas to join @JCisnerosTX for a rally ahead of her runoff election next Tuesday against one of the very few anti-choice Democrats in Congress. I hope you'll join us tonight at 6 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/KJ9iOnkjvq — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 20, 2022

Cisneros says an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, helped her get into the May 24 run-off against nine term Congressman Henry Cuellar.

"I think it's definitely helping in terms of anything that can help raise awareness about what kind of work we're doing and what kind of policies we're fighting for here in South Texas. We're fighting for funding education and health care. Reproductive rights falls squarely under health care," said Cisneros.

She is running against the incumbant, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX District 28.

Cuellar has the support of Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, and Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-SC, who campaigned here for him. Cuellar he says the policies of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez don't represent his district which reaches from east San Antonio to Laredo and further south along the border.

"If you look at the progressives, even my opponent, I don't think Hispanics support defund the police. You know, Hispanics generally are conservative in nature and to come in with this far left type of progressive ideas, this is not what South Texas is looking for," said Cuellar.