AUSTIN, Texas — As his campaign makes a few pit stops in Texas this weekend, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will be dropping by Austin as well.

Sen. Sanders held a rally at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Auditorium Shores.

The event was free and open to the public.

Entrance was provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The campaign made stops in El Paso and San Antonio on Saturday.

Austin city council member Greg Casar was among the notable figures in attendance.

RELATED: Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg opening campaign offices in Central Texas

His team recently opened new campaign offices in Texas this month, one of which is located in Austin. It's located at 4926 E. Cesar Chavez St.

According to a recent Texas Tribune and University of Texas poll, Sen. Sanders is leading the race for the Democratic nomination among Texas voters. The poll showed him having 24% of the self-identified Democratic primary voters in the poll, up 12% from October.

Other politicians who have made high-profile campaign stops in Austin include opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren in September and former opponent Beto O'Rourke in March.

After his Austin rally, Sen. Sanders will head to South Carolina.

RELATED:

Rivals take shots ahead of Democratic debate as Bloomberg faces first major test

Bernie Sanders says he won't release more medical records

5 burning questions before Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate

Establishment fears Sanders nomination; Democrats take aim at Bloomberg

Inside Texas Politics: Can Sen. Bernie Sanders win states like Texas? He says yes during one-on-one interview

Bernie Sanders: 'We’re going to win the state of Texas'

Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest UT/TT Poll