Balcones Heights to purchase stake in Wonderland of the Americas mall

Controlling a portion of the former mall will give the city some say in the property's future for the first time. It may also generate revenue, leaders say.

SAN ANTONIO — Balcones Heights city council members Monday approved a plan to purchase some ownership of the Wonderland of the Americas mall.

The city will pay $5.4 million for a roughly 46 percent stake in the site.

The mixed-use facility, Balcones Height's largest commercial property, accounts for almost 8 percent of the city's acreage. Prior to the purchase, Balcones Heights leaders had no control over the asset nor any say in its future.

"This partnership affords a new revenue stream," said Lorenzo Nastasi, executive director of the city's Economic Development Corporation. "It provides optimism for the future."

Even with a minority stake, Balcones Heights can profit off the mall the same way its prior owners have. It will lease space inside the facility and collect rent.

But owning the site also helps the city preserve its existing revenue stream. Nastasi noted that the move ensures the old mall won't be repurposed into a distribution center or a tax-exempt megachurch.

If the Wonderland of the America's other owners choose to sell more of its control, Balcones Heights will have the first chance to bid and expand its stake.

The city aims to redevelop portions of the site, though plans are not yet concrete.

"This property will always have value in one shape, form, or another," Nastasi said.