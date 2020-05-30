Watch live: Protests underway at Austin Police Department headquarters

The protests are in response to the deaths of Michael Ramos in Austin and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AUSTIN, Texas — More protests are expected in the Austin area this weekend in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

The group "Mike Ramos Brigade" is planning a rally that's expected to start at noon Saturday in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters. The group's organizer said the event is to show solidarity with those across the country who are protesting for justice for Floyd and continue to call for justice for Ramos.

On Saturday morning, it appeared several windows had been boarded up at APD headquarters ahead of the planned protests. As of 11:30 a.m., APD told KVUE that road closures in the area of the headquarters are imminent and drivers should avoid the area.

Ahead of Saturday's protest, Ramos' mother, Brenda Ramos, released a statement pleading to protesters, "Please do not commit violence in my son's name." She is not participating in Saturday's protest but will be at Sunday's rally.

Earlier in the week, APD released the following statement in response to the planned protests:

"The Austin Police Department is aware of the planned protest occurring this weekend. We will have the appropriate number of officers on duty to ensure every citizen’s right to gather and peacefully protest is protected, while also keeping our community safe­­­­­. "

The protests scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been planned for days – however, several unplanned protests were held at APD headquarters late Friday night. An Austin police officer estimated nearly 75 to 100 people were gathered outside the headquarters. Protesters could be heard chanting "hands up, don't shoot," and at one point, water bottles and other objects were thrown at APD officers.

Austin police confirmed to KVUE that six arrests were made during the protest, but said no officers were injured and the arrests were for "active disturbances."

The protest lasted for hours, well into early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m., police moved protesters off the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Eighth Street, and the road reopened for the first time in nearly three hours. Protesters moved to the sidewalks.

On Friday evening, Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke about the protests planned this weekend, saying in part, "When people learn not to expect justice, our civic institutions lose their meaning and their power and their strength. Justice demands accountability."

Saturday morning, the Austin Police Association released a statement about Friday night's protest:

Austin wasn't the only Central Texas city to see protests Friday. Protesters in San Marcos were also heard Friday afternoon chanting, "Not Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," in response to Floyd's death.

On April 24, 42-year-old Ramos was shot to death during a confrontation with Austin police at a southeast Austin apartment complex. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced Friday that she has decided to present the Ramos case to a special grand jury.

A federal investigation is underway after Floyd died Monday as he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis. Video shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. The Minneapolis mayor has called for criminal charges against the other officers involved as well.