Members of the Austin Sanctuary Network plan to rally outside the federal building downtown on Thursday morning to fight for the immigration status of Hilda Ramirez and Alirio Gámez.

Rev. Jim Rigby from St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church of Austin said that Ramirez, her 12-year-old son, and Gámez have been staying in sanctuary churches in Austin while their immigration cases are being processed.

"Those are two people that represent 40 million people adrift in the world," Rev. Rigby said. "The way I look at it, we gave them a room and they gave us the world. They gave us the idea that we are world citizens and we need to live by standards that are good for everybody, not just for the United States of America."

He said that together, the three have become part of their community. That's why members of the Austin Sanctuary Network filled the offices of Congressman Will Hurd and Congressman Joaquin Castro on Wednesday, pleading for them to use their Congressional power to ask ICE for discretion in their cases.

Congressman Castro released this statement to KENS 5 on Wednesday:

“Hilda Ramirez and Alirio Gámez fled violence in their native countries in search of a safer life in America. I wrote ICE on their behalf earlier this year to request a status update, urge immigration officials to give full and fair consideration to their refugee status, and exercise prosecutorial discretion. I followed up today with the ICE San Antonio Field Office Director Daniel Bible on my inquiry, and am expecting a response [on Thursday] on Hilda and Alirio’s cases.”

KENS 5 reached out to Congressman Hurd's office but we have not heard back. Four members of the Austin Sanctuary Network were arrested at his offices on Wednesday and charged with criminal trespassing, according to Bexar County records.

Thursday's rally is expected to start around 11 a.m. outside of Congressman Castro’s office on Cesar Chavez Blvd.

© 2018 KENS