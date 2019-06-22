SAN ANTONIO — A recent survey conducted by the City of San Antonio found that 28% of residents view their ability to afford a house as something that should be a top budget priority for city leaders, and at the end of a marathon workshop on Friday, six councilmembers, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg, said they agreed, listing it among their top three priorities.

In fact, at the end of the roughly eight-hour budget-centric session – a meeting that Nirenberg ultimately referred to as “the first real day of the 2020-2021 city council” – it was clear that San Antonians and those they elected to represent them have mostly the same mindset when it comes to how the city should plan to allocate billions of dollars next year.

“I feel like we accomplished quite a bit just understanding the priorities of the city,” Nirenberg said. “There’s a very clear sense of culture and how we should treat each other—respectfully.”

It took some time, literally, to get there.

After spending about an hour-and-a-half establishing ground rules for fruitful discussion, and with three new city councilwomen along for the ride, the day was devoted to going over any lingering questions after last week. That’s when various city departments made presentations on key focus areas that will factor into the budget process, which Friday all but officially kicked off.

“To be able to have wisdom that is shared across the board makes this something to remember as we go throughout the day to service the City of San Antonio,” said newly-appointed Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, representing the east side.

Along with Councilman John Courage, Andrews-Sullivan’s budget priorities most closely mirrored those of the nearly 8,700 San Antonio residents surveyed earlier this year; in all three cases, housing affordability was the top budget priority, followed by some combination of streets/infrastructure and public safety services.

In making her case, Andrews-Sullivan said the hardships some of her constituents face in affording a home is a root cause for other major community issues, ones with more explicit consequences.

“We are part of the most economically segregated areas in the City of San Antonio,” she said. “We have a homeless situation that leads to a domestic situation that leads to a child safety situation that leads to not having enough public safety there to protect us because it leads to a life of crime. If you have a place to call home, you can then make a difference in the community that you live in.”

Several other city councilmembers agreed, with Councilman Robert Treviño adding city leaders “need to protect the most valuable asset people have as they age.”

But the one universally accepted target for budget attention – the single key area which every member of San Antonio City Council included in the top three most important focal areas to them – was streets and infrastructure, a category which also intrinsically includes transportation.

“It says ‘streets’ up there, but I think it’s a lot more than that. It’s about connecting residents to things that are important to them, and providing a safe space to live in,” Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said.

The category of streets and infrastructure proved to be one with a lot of crossover appeal with public safety; for many councilmembers, the two of them go hand-in-hand.

Just this week, a 3-year-old girl was hit by rush hour traffic on Austin Highway, an area nearby residents and business owners say needs more crosswalks.

“People need to be able to get around, whether it’s going to work, going to school, or going out to recreation. They should do it safely and comfortably,” Courage said.

Among the budget recommendations that transportation officials brought to city council last week for streets and infrastructure – an area of the city receiving $130 million for the current-year budget – is to allocate next year’s funding based on two criteria: Road conditions and road network size, with equal weight given to both considerations.

“This is kind of the heart to the average citizen of San Antonio,” Councilwomen Melissa Cabello Havrda said, appealing to the unique universality of city streets. “That’s what the city represents to them, it’s what the city does for them. It’s very important that we keep those walkable and looking good.”

The city’s roads and affordable housing were also among Nirenberg’s biggest budget priorities, but the mayor’s top one was services revolving around families and children, with recommendations that included funding for a comprehensive plan of combatting domestic violence – a worsening local issue – as well as trauma-informed care and an urgent care clinic devoted to mental health.

The way he put it, his pick for the top budget priority envelops virtually everything else on the table seeking to get a piece of the billion-dollar pie.

“In my mind, the only reason why we do transportation and public safety and create strong financial policies and so forth is so that we can improve the lives of our families,” he said. “That’s our measure of success.”

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales also tabbed strong families and children as the most important budget priority for her. Other categories that garnered support were financial policy and property tax relief, which Councilman Clayton Perry continues to be a vocal proponent of.

So what’s next? With the feedback from city council in tow, City Manager Erik Walsh now has a sense of how to use his resources in shaping a budget proposal, which is expected to be presented to city council in early August. After that, the community will have a chance to give feedback.

A vote on the budget is currently scheduled for Sept. 12. Per city code, Sept. 27 is the deadline to accept a next years’ budget plan, something Nirenberg said goes beyond dollar amounts and graphs.

“The city budget is a reflection of our values,” he said. “A vision of our community.”