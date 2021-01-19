Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward handed cease-and-desist notice by Dominion Voting Systems

It’s a move that could be the precursor to a costly lawsuit.

PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party was among more than 150 people handed a cease-and-desist notice by Dominion Voting Systems, according to the Washington Post.

It’s a move that could be the precursor to a costly lawsuit against Kelli Ward’s allegations that the company contributed to endlessly debunked claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

"This letter is your formal notice to cease and desist taking part in defaming Dominion," the letter said. "Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."

Ward, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has vehemently disputed the results of last year’s election to the point of echoing unfounded theories.

The rhetoric has pitted top Republican leaders against each other with the party threatening to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, Cindy McCain and former senator Jeff Flake.

The Washington Post says the cease-and-desist warnings are meant to preserve documents that could be used in court in the future, and the company is also demanding public apologies and retractions from some of the recipients.

Other people who were handed letters include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent Republican donor, and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The Denver-based company is already suing another lawyer who represented Trump, accusing Sidney Powell of promoting a "false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election" and causing "unprecedented harm."

NEW Dominion Voting Systems sends @AZGOP chair @kelliwardaz a cease-and-desist letter & warning to preserve documents ahead of potential lawsuit, per @washingtonpost. https://t.co/LKsVNoAZEW pic.twitter.com/QtAgqI9JnB — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 19, 2021

Read the full document below:

