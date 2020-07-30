Are you registered to vote in November? Here's how to make sure

The November general election is coming up quickly. Here's how to make sure you can participate.

In order to vote in Texas, you must be registered. Simply pick up a voter registration application, fill it out, and mail it at least 30 days before the election date.

Get your application here.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

- You are a United States citizen;

- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Are you already registered to vote?