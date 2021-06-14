'An affront to human dignity' | Judge Wolff blasts Sheriff Salazar's silence amid social media attacks over boat purchase

The county judge called a post by Black Rifle Coffee Company's owner 'one of the ugliest and most blatant displays of sexism' he'd witnessed.

County Judge Nelson Wolff will oppose a donation intended to assist the Bexar County Sheriff's Office acquire a boat, citing what he called a sexist social post made by the donor.

In a scathing letter to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Wolff calls attention to "one of the ugliest and most blatant displays of sexism and personal attacks that I have ever seen in the fifty years I have been in politics." The "attack" is in reference to a post by Black Rifle Coffee Company owner Jarred Taylor.

Taylor's company donated $32,000 to BCSO for the purchase of a boat, which Salazar had requested from the county's Commissioners Court. The court "considered and delayed" the sheriff's office request, Wolff said, because Salazar needed "to provide more information on the cost taxpayers would be forced to incur" as a result of the boat's operation.

Wolff says after making his donation, Taylor made an Instagram post "attacking" Commissioner Trish DeBerry, whom the judge said "questioned the need for a boat as well as the complete lack of information" from BCSO.

In his post, Taylor wrote "Well don't worry @trishforcommish @blackriflecoffee will step in and make sure our communities have the equipment they need as you sit on your high horse and fail the people you were elected to serve. Good luck during the next election season, because I will be making my own ads free of charge for you."

Wolff noted the "hundreds of other vile and despicable" comments that were made in response to Taylor's initial post "which attacked Commissioner DeBerry as a woman, a leader, and her family." The judge called it "beyond reprehensible" that Salazar did not publicly condemn the post or the ensuing comments. "The despicable behavior displayed in this matter is no less than an affront to human dignity...it should not be tolerated."

Wolff said that although Black Rifle's donation is intended as a means for the sheriff's office to acquire a boat, BCSO is still required by law to seek the approval of Commissioners Court. The judge said he will "oppose the expenditure of Black Rifle Coffee Company funds for the boat" following the post, but would still support the use of county funds "if you provide to us the details on the operation, liability, storage, maintenance, and staffing costs related to acceptance of the boat for County purposes."

BREAKING - Bexar Co. Judge Nelson Wolff holds back no words in scathing email to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Read below. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Y25Hyljxt7 — James Keith (@James_Keith) June 14, 2021

Wolff also said DeBerry's election to the Commissioners County, alongside fellow Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, was a "historic moment" for Bexar County.

"We have been blessed with two strong leaders who I have the highest regard for," the judge wrote.