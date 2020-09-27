Gov. Abbott says Senate should 'swiftly' confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

On Saturday, President Donald Trump officially announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has stated his support of President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, the governor issued the following statement in a press release:

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable individual who will make an outstanding Supreme Court Justice. Her proven legal brilliance is matched by her exceptional character and unflinching commitment to the U.S. Constitution. The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court just as it recently confirmed her to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals."

On Sunday afternoon, Abbott echoed those sentiments on Twitter.

Amy Coney Barrett will be an outstanding @SCOTUS Justice. She has proven legal brilliance, exceptional character & unflinching commitment to the Constitution. The Senate should swiftly confirm her to @SCOTUS just as it recently confirmed her to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 27, 2020

On Saturday, President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia and, if confirmed, would fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Trump hailed Barrett as "a woman of remarkable intellect and character."

Shortly after the president's nomination announcement, Joe Biden released a statement, saying in part, "The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."