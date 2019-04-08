THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas officials made the rounds on Sunday morning news programs in the hours after police say a 21-year-old North Texas man killed 20 people and wounded more than two dozen others at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday. Police are investigating whether the suspected shooter may have written a manifesto that indicates the crime was racially motivated.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" on Sunday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that while authorities have yet to classify it as such, he saw Saturday's shooting as a "hate crime against immigrants."

Patrick cited a list of possible contributing factors, starting with video games.

"We've always had guns, always had evil, but I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill," he said.

Watch Patrick's full remarks here.

Disclosure: Walmart has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

Texas Tribune Mission Statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

RELATED:

Beto O'Rourke on El Paso shooting: 'I am incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this'

El Paso shooting suspect booked on capital murder charges

In 30 seconds, Dayton gunman killed 9 before police killed him

Dayton gunman drove to shooting with sister, who became one of his 9 victims

Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags at half-staff for El Paso shooting victims

After two tragic mass shootings, the El Arroyo sign has no words

'We cannot let terror win.' Austin Pride increasing security measures after mass shootings

What we know about the El Paso shooting suspect

These are the 9 victims of the Dayton shooting

Here are the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

El Paso shooting that killed 20, wounded 26 being treated as domestic terrorism