Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses

SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession.

About 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions.

"Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said Julie Oliver, the executive director of Ground Game Texas.

Other cities in Texas include Denton, Killeen and Harker Heights, all also voting to prohibit low-level enforcement.

Advocates said these approvals mean that people will no longer have their lives ruined over a low-level marijuana arrest.

"It gives them an opportunity to see that grassroots democracy is possible, like we can make change in our community," said Elle Cross, a coordinator with Mano Amiga.

Oliver worked to get these props on the ballot in five Texas cities.

"This is not legalization, it's decriminalization. No citations, no arrests for misdemeanor possession," said Oliver.

In San Marcos, it also stops police from issuing citations for Class A and B possessions of marijuana, stops officers from using smell as probable cause for searches, and prohibits using city funds or personnel to test THC concentration.

"One of the things it means for taxpayers is that they're saving some scarce public resources," said Oliver.

Before the election, San Marcos officials worried about the impacts Prop A might have on drug use as a whole.

"I just want to say, one way or the other, San Marcos is going to need some prayer if that comes to fruition, you know that's coming up," one official said in October.

But advocates with Mano Amiga, an organization that also helped put this measure on the ballot, said voters were ready for this.

"We want to change from having a system of deprivation and violence to one that's rehabilitative and actually responds to the needs of our community," said Cross.

She said this is a step they feel was crucial for these communities to see.

KVUE reached out to the current district attorney in Hays County, Wes Mau. He said Prop A only applies to San Marcos police and "does not purport to apply to other law enforcement agencies, nor does it apply specifically to the Criminal District Attorney."

As of Nov. 8, Hays County is getting a new DA, Democrat Kelly Higgins, in January. One of his big campaign points was all about not using Hays County resources to pursue marijuana-related prosecutions.

