SAN ANTONIO - Police said a woman in her 40s was shot and killed in an attempted murder suicide on the northeast side Friday.

The incident reportedly happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Sandmeyer Street.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the alleged shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Emergency medical crews transported the suspect to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

More information about the victim or suspect's identities was not immediately available.

