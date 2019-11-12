SAN ANTONIO — Police say seven violent robberies late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning may have been pulled off by the same men.

First, around midnight, police say the two men robbed the Circle K at Blanco and Vance Jackson. One man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Police say he had on a mask and a blue hoodie. He also may have a tattoo on his right hand. Once he had the money, he took off down Jackson Keller. The clerk was not hurt.

Less than half an hour later, police say two men robbed the 7-11 at Highway 281 and Nakoma. This time, one of the men had on a blue hoodie and red mask, similar to the Blanco robbery. Police said the other man was dressed all in black.

The same two men are suspected of robbing the Valero at Fredericksburg Road and Vance Jackson less than half an hour after the 7-11 robbery.

Then, about 90 minutes later, police believe the same two men robbed a Chevron at Loop 410 and Nacogdoches. At that store, they took the clerk’s wallet and keys, according to officers. The description of the suspects matched the other robberies.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said the same two men robbed the Circle K on General McMullen. A paper delivery driver told police he saw a third man waiting in a car for the two suspects. The delivery driver says the suspects shot at him before taking off. Also, police said a man hit the store clerk with a gun in this robbery.

In all, police believe the men robbed seven stores. Police have not said the locations of the other two robberies.

