SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for two men they say robbed a 7-11 in the Medical Center area.

The robbery happened on June 26 around 6:00 a.m. at the 7-11 on Callaghan, near the intersection with Babcock.

Police say the two men seen in surveillance pictures tried to purchase lottery tickets and the clerk determined their $20 bill was a counterfeit. An employee followed the two men to the parking lot to ask for the lottery tickets to be returned.

The suspects reportedly refused to return the tickets and the employee was threatened with a gun.

The suspects took off on foot and have not been located.

If you know these suspects or anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.