SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the woman seen in surveillance pictures stealing shoes from the Shoe Carnival.

The theft happened on April 2, at the Shoe Carnival located at 4224 S. New Braunfels. Police say it happened sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Police say she left the store with two boxes of shoes, and got into a gold Nissan Sentra. The license plate of the car is possibly 7L6PM.

Anyone with any information should contact East Property Crimes Detectives at 210-207-7642.