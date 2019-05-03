SAN ANTONIO — Police say they are looking for a woman who stole someone's wallet and then used a debit card out of the wallet at a Walmart.

It all started at a restaurant at Loop 410 and West Military Drive on February 9. The victim left a wallet in a booth at the restaurant and it was stolen.

Police say later that night, a woman used the stolen debit card to make a purchase of $179.59 from the Walmart at Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard. The woman is seen in surveillance pictures with a baby stroller. She has blonde hair held up with a silver sequined headband. She was dressed in a light blue long sleeve top with blue jeans and sequined sandals.

Police say a man used the stolen debit card to purchase $15.21 of gasoline at a nearby service station. He was dressed in a black sweater or jacket with long sleeves, and blue jeans. He was possibly driving a black newer model 4 door SUV.

If you know anything about this crime or the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000.