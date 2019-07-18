TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is searching for a woman who left a mental facility earlier this week and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

According to the TPD, Aida Perez, 51, was taken to the Terrell State Hospital by family members for a mental evaluation on Tuesday. After being evaluated and released, she walked away from the facility and her family has had no contact with her.

Perez stands 5'2" and weighs 245 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a turquoise design and black pants.

She has a history of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and is a diabetic. Police say she may be suicidal and no one should attempt to contact her.

If you see her, please contact police at (469) 474-2642.