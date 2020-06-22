UPDATE: Missing man found, police say

SAPD said Monday they have located a missing man.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

The man they are looking for 61-year-old Henry Contreras, who was last seen in the 8000 block of Misty Canyon on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The man weighs 193 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches in height, according to police.

He reportedly has straight, ear-top length hair and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, navy blue shorts and white socks.