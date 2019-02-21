SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man last seen in an area north of downtown San Antonio.

The man is 67-year-old John Lawrence Newton, who has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor's care. Police say he was last seen in the 700 block of East Hildebrand Avenue. That's near the intersection with Highway 281.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black and white tennis shoes and a gray baseball cap.

If you have any information please contact the Missing Persons Dept. at 210-207-7660.