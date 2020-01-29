SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen on northwest side on Monday.

Rita Brown was last seen in 12500 block of Paloma Trail. That's near Loop 1604 and Champions Gate.

Police say she has gray hair and brown eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is about 5 foot, 4 inches in height. She usually wears her hair in a ponytail style.

She was last seen driving her white 2019 Buick Encore with a Texas license plate number of LWN7486.

If you know anything about this missing person, please call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.