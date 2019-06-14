BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared from a Boise home early Friday morning.

According to investigators, 2-year-old Bentley was last seen asleep in a home near 24th Street and Regan Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

At around 2 a.m., the boy's caretaker realized the front door of the house was open and the child was gone.

The caretaker thought Bentley might have wandered out of the house, and called police. Boise Police searched through the neighborhood, using a drone to look for Bentley from the air.

MORE: When a child goes missing, here are the criteria for an AMBER Alert

Officers were able to get in contact with Bentley's mother, identified as Mary McMahon, around 3:30 a.m. McMahon told them the 2-year-old was OK and was with her, but police have not been able to confirm that.

Police say McMahon is believed to be driving on Highway 95 to Oregon on her way to Reno, and may have Bentley with her. Officers want to get in contact with both the mother and child to make sure they are safe.

The pair is thought to be traveling in a blue 2011 Honda CRV.

Bentley is described as a black male child with curly hair, last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray T-shirt and a diaper. A description of McMahon was not immediately available from police.

Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911.