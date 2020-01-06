Police searching for man who exposed himself to home surveillance camera

The victim told police the man was captured on video exposing himself to the camera on two occasions.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help finding the man who exposed himself to a home surveillance camera.

The victim told police the man was captured on video exposing himself to the camera on two occasions. The victim also said he was caught on video looking through mailboxes but did not appear to take anything.

Police say the man appears to be about 5'8", 150 pounds and between the ages of 20 and 40.