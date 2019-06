BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook on Thursday night that Amy Marie Luense had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in Rydal, Georgia.

They’re asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA