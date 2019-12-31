SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Circle K store on the northeast side late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the store on Austin Highway near Perrin Beitel on the northeast side.

Police say a man in a grey hoodie and khaki pants threatened a clerk with a gun before running away.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call police.

