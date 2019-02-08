SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are responding Friday to reports on social media being widely shared that claim human trafficking involving children at two locations.

One post from a mother claims a man suspiciously approached her at the HEB at Goliad and Southeast Military Drive while she was loading her son into the car. She says they got away safely. That Facebook post was shared more than 600 times.

Another post involves a man who says a woman tried to take his child, who was in a stroller, as the ordered a cookie at Ingram Park Mall. That Facebook post was shared more than 5,000 times.

These post were shared to Eyewitness News via social media as well.

San Antonio police responded to the posts, saying they had not found any factual basis for the claims. They encouraged anyone who sees something suspicious to contact police immediately.

Below is the full statement from the San Antonio Police Department:

“We are aware of a social media post regarding alleged human trafficking occurring at this establishment. Members of the Special Victims Unit have looked through these posts and have not found any factual basis on the claims of human trafficking. If anyone suspects any illegal activity, we always encourage them to immediately report it to authorities.”