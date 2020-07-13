Police clash with protesters in downtown Grand Rapids

Police said five people were arrested.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police officers clashed with a group of demonstrators downtown Sunday evening.

A car parade in honor of Breonna Taylor was driving through the city Sunday afternoon when it got stuck at Fulton Street and Division Avenue. Demonstrators said cars faced a block in the road and were figuring out how to turn around when police came out and confronted them.

Some people got out of their cars as police formed a barricade in front of the department on Fulton Street, video shows.

A statement from Grand Rapids Police said about 100 people gathered at the intersection what they called an unpermitted "pop-up event" around 6 p.m. Police said the group was blocking traffic.

According to Alyssa Bates, the founder of Justice for Black Lives (JFBL), the situation escalated as officers pushed demonstrators back. Bates, who was wearing a neon 'Justice for Black Lives' shirt, said she tried to talk to a police officer to deescalate the situation and explain why people were in the intersection.

"He pushed me. And I said, 'Sir you don't have to push me.' And he pushed me again. I think he pushed me about three times. And the last time he pushed me, I fell back," said Bates.

Video shows Bates being pushed.

Tim DeYoung, another demonstrator, said officers involved were pushing people back who weren't moving quickly enough. "To me, it was pretty shocking how the way that they were manhandling people," he said.

Bates said another member of JFBL was injured by an officer.

The police department said they worked with people in the intersection for about 20 minutes to clear them out. They said people were cooperative, but five people were arrested for "resisting and obstructing." One car was towed.

Bates said the demonstration was peaceful, but police at the scene responded with violence.

"I was pretty shocked and confused because I know GRPD knows our shirts, they know who we are. Chief Payne even told them that 'when you see them, back off because they usually police themselves.' We know how to deescalate the situation," said Bates.

The department said they didn't use crowd control measures.

JFBL is an organization that formed in recent weeks as protests have occurred in downtown Grand Rapids. The group helped organize marches and has worked with police on past events.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. “Blocking traffic at major intersections is not safe for participants or motorists. The last thing we want is for someone to get hurt or to arrest anyone for trying to exercise their right to free speech."

Payne also said demonstrations need to be coordinated with the city.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: